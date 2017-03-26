Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

March 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 26

Wellington Phoenix 5 Newcastle Jets 0

Saturday, March 25

Brisbane Roar 1 Melbourne Victory 0

Central Coast Mariners 2 Adelaide United 3

Friday, March 24

Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 Melbourne City FC 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 23 17 5 1 46 11 56

2 Melbourne Victory 24 14 3 7 48 28 45

3 Melbourne City FC 24 10 6 8 44 36 36

4 Brisbane Roar 24 9 9 6 33 30 36

5 Perth Glory 23 8 8 7 44 44 32

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 24 7 10 7 30 33 31

-------------------------

7 Wellington Phoenix 24 7 5 12 34 41 26

8 Newcastle Jets 24 5 7 12 28 46 22

9 Adelaide United 24 5 6 13 22 42 21

10 Central Coast Mariners 24 5 5 14 28 46 20

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 26

Perth Glory v Sydney FC (0800)