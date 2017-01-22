Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Gene: Thank you for the 9.5 trillion dollar debt you left us, our kids and grandchildren, great grandchildren. Thanks for chaos with ISIS, thank you for the racial divide, thank you for placing targets on our police, thank you for having more compassion for illegal immigrants than you do Americans. Thank you for your scandal free presidency, which is not true, thank you for turning your back on Israel, thank you for permitting Russia to invade Crimea, permitting China to build a military island without any interference, Thank you for freeing Gitmo detainees and giving pardons and commutation to over 1900 felons, terrorist, gang members and drug dealers. You really made America safe Your a great speaker, you chose your words wisely but you lie lie lie!