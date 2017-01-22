Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 22

Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 Newcastle Jets 0

Saturday, January 21

Perth Glory 2 Melbourne Victory 1

Wellington Phoenix 0 Brisbane Roar 1

Friday, January 20

Sydney FC 2 Adelaide United 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 16 12 4 0 36 7 40

2 Melbourne Victory 16 10 2 4 36 21 32

3 Melbourne City FC 16 7 5 4 26 21 26

4 Brisbane Roar 16 6 6 4 21 20 24

5 Perth Glory 16 5 6 5 28 31 21

6 Wellington Phoenix 16 5 3 8 18 21 18

-------------------------

7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 16 3 9 4 19 24 18

8 Newcastle Jets 16 4 5 7 22 28 17

9 Adelaide United 16 2 4 10 12 28 10

10 Central Coast Mariners 16 2 4 10 17 34 10

1-6: Championship play-off