Soccer-Atletico reach Cup semi-finals after Eibar draw

BARCELONA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid reached the King's Cup semi-finals for the first time in three years after coming from behind to draw 2-2 at Eibar in an action-packed second half on Wednesday, advancing to the last four 5-2 on aggregate.

Jose Gimenez headed home from a corner in the 49th minute to put Atletico four goals up on aggregate following last week's 3-0 win at the Vicente Calderon but Sergi Enrich levelled in the 73rd minute on the rebound after Pedro Leon had hit the post.

Leon's half-volley gave Eibar the lead in the 80th minute but the minnows still needed three goals to reach the semis and Juanfran's chip in the 85th confirmed Atletico's progress.

Atletico joined Alaves in the last four after the Basque side beat Second Division side Alcorcon 2-0 on aggregate. La Liga leaders Real Madrid visit Celta Vigo later on Wednesday bidding to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg.

Holders Barcelona will be looking to reach the Cup semis for the seventh consecutive year when they host Real Sociedad on Thursday having won the first leg 1-0. (Editing by Ed Osmond)