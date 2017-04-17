Soccer-Arsenal keep Champions League hopes alive with Boro win

* Arsenal beat Middlesbrough 2-1

* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace

* Superb Sanchez free kick put Arsenal ahead

* Negredo met Downing cross to level for Boro

* Ozil grabbed winner from close range

* Arsenal next face Man City in FA Cup semi, Boro at Bournemouth

MIDDLESBROUGH 1 ARSENAL 2

April 17 (Reuters) - Arsenal kept alive their slim hopes of securing a Champions League spot next season with a 2-1 Premier League victory at Middlesbrough on Monday that left the hosts in deep danger of relegation.

Alexis Sanchez produced a superb free kick to put the Gunners ahead three minutes before halftime, lifting the ball over the wall and past motionless Boro keeper Brad Guzan.

But the home side got back on level terms four minutes after the interval when Spanish striker Alvaro Negredo got on the end of a fine Stewart Downing cross.

Arsenal secured their first away win in five Premier League matches when Sanchez floated a ball into the box which Aaron Ramsey cleverly chested down to Mesut Ozil who made no mistake from close range.

The result left Arsenal in sixth, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City who have played one game more. Boro are second bottom, six points adrift of safety with six games left. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)