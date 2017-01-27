Soccer-Araujo leaves Las Palmas on loan after drink driving offences

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Argentine striker Sergio Araujo has left Las Palmas to join AEK Athens on loan until the end of the season after committing two drink driving offences in the last four months, the Greek club said on Friday.

The former Boca Juniors and Barcelona B player scored 25 goals while on loan with Las Palmas to help fire them to promotion to La Liga in 2015.

He has struggled to repeat that success, however, since signing a permanent deal and has made only five league starts this season.

He was given a suspended nine-month prison sentence last November for refusing to take a breathalyser test after being suspected of drink driving.

Earlier this month, he was found to be over the legal limit while driving to training, after which his coach Quique Setien declared he should leave the club.

Araujo expressed regret about his conduct in an interview with Radio Marca on Thursday.

"I apologise for not giving 100 percent in the top flight and for my attitude off the pitch," he said. "The president has told me to come back in July and play like I did in the Second Division." (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)