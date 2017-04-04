Soccer-Appiah returns as Ghana coach to replace Avram Grant

ACCRA, April 4 (Reuters) - Ghana have returned Kwesi Appiah to his former post as national team coach after appointing him on a two-year contract, the West African country's football association announced on Tuesday.

He replaces Avram Grant, whose contract was not renewed after Ghana finished fourth at the African Nations Cup in Gabon in February. Appiah was Ghana's coach at the last World Cup in Brazil but lost his job soon thereafter.

A former international fullback, the 56-year-old Appiah has made his way through the coaching ranks at the Ghana Football Association. After serving as assistant and twice as caretaker coach, he was given the job on a full-time basis in 2012.

His first match in charge will be a Nations Cup qualifier at home to Ethiopia in June. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Mark Heinrich)