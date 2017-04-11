Soccer-Anichebe hopes quick return to form can save Black Cats

April 11 (Reuters) - Rock bottom Sunderland have to do whatever it takes to grind out results if they are to stand any chance of avoiding relegation from the Premier League, striker Victor Anichebe said.

Anichebe, who was out with a knee injury, returned to the starting side for the first time since January in the 3-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday and he is keen to find his best form as soon as possible for the final seven matches.

"It's going to take me a couple of games, I wish I had time, or we had time, but we don't... we haven't had a good week," Anichebe told British media.

"We just have to go out every game and try and perform. I need to just keep going and so do the team, just grind out results any way we can. It's not good enough, let's be honest, we need to improve as a team."

Sunderland's loss to United left them winless in seven games and 10 points adrift of safety ahead of Saturday's home match against 14th-placed West Ham United. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)