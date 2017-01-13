Soccer-Allardyce lines up reinforcements for Palace relegation battle

(Adds Van Aanholt bid turned down) (Adds bid for Van Aanholt turned down)

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Crystal Palace closed in on as many as three signings on Friday as new manager Sam Allardyce sought to strengthen a team which is struggling to stay in the Premier League.

Arsenal right back Carl Jenkinson appeared nearest to securing a loan move, with Leicester City's Jeff Schlupp and Juventus left back Patrice Evra also heavily linked with the south London club.

A move for Evra, 35, appeared more likely after Sunderland manager David Moyes said the club had rejected a 7 million pound ($8.5 million) Palace bid for left back Patrick Van Aanholt.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed that Jenkinson was likely to move in the next couple of days.

"With Carl, yes, there is a possibility that he will move, in the next two or three days." he said.

Asked if Jenkinson was heading for Palace, a smiling Wenger replied: "You look well informed...I cannot tell you much more because we have not come to any conclusion yet."

Allardyce knows Jenkinson well, having also signed him on loan when he was manager at West Ham United, and the manager has made reinforcing Palace's leaky defence a priority.

British media said the former England manager was also seeking to sign defender Evra and winger Schlupp.

NO WINS SO FAR

Allardyce is hoping to repeat his successful dealings a year ago in the January window. He signed four players for his then club Sunderland, three of whom -- Jan Kirchhoff, Lamine Kone and Wahbi Khazri -- were credited with playing a major part in a successful fight to stay up.

Palace have yet to win since Allardyce took over last month and are currently 17th, just above the relegation zone. They are away to West Ham on Saturday.

Schlupp will be allowed to leave Leicester after failing to secure a regular first-team place at the Premier League champions. British media have said that Palace have met Leicester's 12 million pound asking price for the 24-year-old.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri said: "He has he told us he wants to go and that is normal. There are some clubs interested. If the right money arrives then he can go."

Sunderland did not want to lose Van Aanholt to one of their fellow strugglers.

"I want to keep all my good players and build. Patrick Van Aanholt is a really important player for us," Moyes said at a press conference on Friday. ($1 = 0.8225 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Keith Weir)