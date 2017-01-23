Soccer-Algeria draw and are knocked out Nations Cup

FRANCEVILLE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Algeria crashed out of the African Nations Cup without winning a game after drawing 2-2 with a much-changed Senegal side in Franceville on Monday.

Algeria, for whom Islam Slimani scored twice, needed to win the Group B game and hope that Zimbabwe beat Tunisia.

Senegal, who had already qualified for the knockout stages, twice came from behind through Papa Diop and Moussa Sow.

As group winners, Senegal will play Cameroon in the quarter-finals while Tunisia, who beat Zimbabwe 4-2, will face Burkina Faso. (Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Neil Robinson)