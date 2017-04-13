Soccer-Alcaraz named Algeria coach after Granada sacking

ALGIERS, April 13 (Reuters) - Lucas Alcaraz was named Algeria coach on Thursday, three days after being dismissed by struggling Spanish side Granada.

The Algerian Football Federation said it had appointed the 50-year-old, but did not give any details about the length or terms of the contract.

Alcaraz, who has also worked at Levante and Elche, takes over from Belgian Georges Leekens who quit after Algeria’s early exit at the African Nations Cup finals in Gabon in January.

Alcaraz’s third term as manager at Granada ended on Monday after their weekend loss at home to Valencia left them second from bottom in La Liga. He has been replaced by former England defender Tony Adams.

His first match in charge for Algeria will be in June against Togo at the start of the 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannessburg; Editing by Toby Davis)