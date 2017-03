March 2 (Reuters) - Midfielder Ibrahim Afellay has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Stoke City till 2019, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

The 30-year-old, who joined Stoke in 2015, has made 46 appearances under manager Mark Hughes but missed much of the current season with a knee injury. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)