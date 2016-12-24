Snow turns minor league park into perfect holiday card

If you’re looking for the perfect baseball theme for your holiday cards next year, you can’t do much better than the wonderful winter scene from Frontier Field in Rochester, NY.

As Mother Nature tends to do this time of year, she’s dropped a good amount of snow in Rochester and the surrounding areas. That means no baseball activity of any kind at Frontier Field, but that didn’t stop the creative Red Wings crew from turning the ballpark into a message board that captured the holiday spirit.

'Tis the season for spending time with friends and family, exchanging gifts and shoveling the outfield. #HappyHolidays ????????☃️???? pic.twitter.com/vo6VNws8Mo — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) December 23, 2016





If you thought mowing patterns into the outfield was tricky, it’s nothing compared to shoveling “Happy Holidays” into the outfield.

Also, be thankful you’re only stuck with a driveway and maybe a sidewalk.

Fortunately, that snow should melt in time for opening day, which right now is a little more than three months away. As the longtime Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, the Red Wings are sure to have some interesting prospects come through next season. Prospects they hope will craft a message to their fans.

“We’re back.”

