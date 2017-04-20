Snoop Dogg Criticized By Fans For Response To Aaron Hernandez’s Death

By Luria Freeman

Snoop Dogg is catching heat from fans after taking to social media to express his grief about the death of former New England Patriots tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez.





According to the Massachusetts Department of Correction, Hernandez died by suicide in his prison cell and was found early Wednesday morning (April 19). He was sentenced in 2013 to life in prison without parole.

The Twitterverse has not been shy in its dismissal of Snoop’s sympathy.

@SnoopDogg that he killed people? yea its sad — TREY (@TREYERT3) April 19, 2017





@SnoopDogg The only thing sad about this is he didn’t do it earlier and wasted my tax dollars all this time. — Troy Theberge (@Theberge73) April 19, 2017





@SnoopDogg Did you post that to his victims that he murdered in cold blood? Come on snoop! — HOOKEM (@texas_vigo) April 19, 2017









@SnoopDogg So very sad that a murderer is no longer breathing 😢 — Dan (@manooch09) April 19, 2017





@SnoopDogg Snoop whatchu been smoking — PhilaJawn (@phila_jawn) April 19, 2017





@SnoopDogg He wasn't sympathetic in the least — The $uper Plug$ (@WiseKingSean) April 19, 2017





@SnoopDogg Why is this sad Snoop? — NArmstrong (@narmstrong79) April 20, 2017





This is not the first time that the veteran rapper has spoken up in defense of the former NFL star. In 2013, the Cali native posted a photo of himself and Hernandez on Instagram and expressed his support.





