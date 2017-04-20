Snoop Dogg Criticized By Fans For Response To Aaron Hernandez’s Death

Snoop Dogg is catching heat from fans.

By Luria Freeman

Snoop Dogg is catching heat from fans after taking to social media to express his grief about the death of former New England Patriots tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez.


According to the Massachusetts Department of Correction, Hernandez died by suicide in his prison cell and was found early Wednesday morning (April 19). He was sentenced in 2013 to life in prison without parole.

The Twitterverse has not been shy in its dismissal of Snoop’s sympathy.









This is not the first time that the veteran rapper has spoken up in defense of the former NFL star. In 2013, the Cali native posted a photo of himself and Hernandez on Instagram and expressed his support.


