Smith scores 30, Belmont women win OVC 94-64 over E Kentucky

Belmont head coach Cameron Newbauer talks with Kylee Smith (23) and Darby Maggard (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Kentucky in the championship of the Ohio Valley Conference basketball tournament Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Kylee Smith scored a career-high 30 points and Belmont advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row by routing Eastern Kentucky 94-64 in the Ohio Valley championship game on Saturday.

Smith had 22 points and Darby Maggard 12 of her 22 in the second half as the Bruins (27-5) won their 21st straight, the second longest Division I women's streak in the country, and 25th straight over OVC opponents.

Sally McCabe had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for top-seeded Belmont and Lauren Thompson had 10 points and matched Smith with seven boards.

Mariah Massengill and Shavontae Naylor had 16 points apiece for the seventh-seeded Colonels (12-20) and Jalen O'Bannon had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Smith hit a 3-pointer and Thompson and McCabe followed with baskets after Naylor had opened the scoring and the Bruins never trailed again.

Belmont led 38-28 at the half and outscored Eastern Kentucky by 10 in the third and fourth quarters.