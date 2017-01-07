Smith scores 24 as No. 10 Stanford women beat Oregon 81-60

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) -- Alanna Smith scored 14 of her career-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, and No. 10 Stanford beat Oregon 81-60 on Friday night for its 21st victory in the past 22 meetings between the schools.

Stanford hasn't lost at home to the Ducks in nearly 30 years, but Oregon made the Cardinal sweat before they finally took charge and pulled away in the fourth period at Maples Pavilion.

Briana Roberson added 15 points and Erica McCall had 14 for Stanford (13-2, 3-0 Pac-12).

Mallory McGwire had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks (11-5, 0-3), and fellow freshman Sabrina Ionescu scored 14.