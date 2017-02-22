Smith on concussion protocol system; Wisniewski’s KHL experience (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• Featured at this weekend’s Stadium Series game in Pittsburgh: The Philly Chicken & Waffle Fry Stak vs The Steel City Pot Roast Stak. Droooool

• After being pulled from Monday’s game by a concussion spotter, Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith is no fan of the system. “What stops a fourth liner from going and bumping into a goalie? It’s just a two-minute penalty to get your starting goalie out? I don’t think it’s happened in a playoff game yet, but I’m sure it will.” [Arizona Republic]

• Matthew vs. Laine is the new Crosby vs. Ovechkin. [Vice]

• Good read from Hockey Night Punjabi’s Harnarayan Singh on how he arrived at his dream job. [The Players’ Tribune]

• Clayton Keller and William Nylander are just a few of the top NHL prospects not currently playing in the league. [TSN]

• What life is like for Shea Theodore, the Anaheim Ducks defenseman who regularly finds himself going between the NHL and AHL. [SI.com]

• What will Don Sweeney do for the Boston Bruins by the NHL Trade Deadline? [Bruins Daily]

• Will their successs under Bruce Cassidy change Sweeney’s original plans? [Boston Sports Desk]

• For the first time in a very, very long time the Detroit Red Wings are preparing to be sellers at the trade deadline. [NHL.com]

• Stuck in the AHL, Drew Miller wants a trade from the Red Wings organization. [MLive]

• Marian Hossa is a team player, which is why he’s cool with a third-line role. [Sun-Times]

• With the Michael Stone acquisition, Dennis Wideman is the odd-man out in Calgary. [Calgary Sun]

• How was James Wisniewski’s KHL experience? He didn’t get his first pay paycheck for three months and he’s still owed money. [National Post]

• Who would serve your fantasy hockey team better: Max Pacioretty or Taylor Hall? [Dobber Hockey]

• Colorado Avalanche fans are still hanging on despite this season to forget. [Pro Hockey News]

• Video replay may finally be coming to the ECHL. [News Sentinel]

• Meanwhile, ECHL attendance is trending to be its lowest in 10 years. [The Sin Bin]

• Finally, here’s CSKA and Jokerit having a line brawl during the KHL playoffs on Tuesday: