Slimani's header lifts Leicester City by West Ham United

Islam Slimani's first-half header proved enough to secure Leicester a 1-0 win over West Ham at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Nineteen minutes were on the clock when Marc Albrighton got free on the right wing and curled a superb cross to the back post, where Slimani finished with a perfect header. Earlier the striker had hit the post from an identical move, and during that opening period the hosts were flying.

West Ham did wrestle back control eventually and they hit the woodwork themselves when Michail Antonio struck the bar with a venomous half-volley on the turn. Each side had a free kick saved; Dimitri Payet and Riyad Mahrez drawing super stops from Kasper Schmeichel and Darren Randolph, respectively.

Each team should have had a man sent off after the break; Daniel Amartey and Havard Nordtveit both planting studs into opponents, but referee Anthony Taylor opted for yellow both times.

Clear-cut chances became a rarity as the game descended into a maelstrom of fouls, but Andy Carroll did flash a header wide from close range, while at the other end substitute Shinji Okazaki's low shot from an angle was saved by Randolph.