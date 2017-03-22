Skinner nets 2nd with 3:55 left, Hurricanes top Panthers 4-3

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward, center, holds the puck on Florida Panthers' Thomas Vanek, of Austria (26) as teammates Brock McGinn (23) and Jaccob Slavin (74) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) -- Jeff Skinner scored two goals, including the game-winner with 3:55 left, to lead the Carolina Hurricanes over the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist for Carolina, and Teuvo Teravainen also scored. Cam Ward stopped 33 shots.

Keith Yandle, Reilly Smith and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers. Reto Berra made 21 saves in his first start since being recalled from the minors March 3. Jaromir Jagr added two assists and has 41 points this season.

The Hurricanes went ahead 4-3 when Derek Ryan passed from behind the goal line to Skinner in front and he pushed the puck past Berra. Skinner has five goals in his last three games and leads the team with 28 goals and 51 points this season.

The Panthers took a 3-2 lead on Yandle's goal 1:14 into the second. Yandle attempted a pass that deflected off several Hurricanes players and into the net.

The lead didn't last long. Carolina tied the game for the third time when Skinner grabbed a loose puck and poked it in at 1:41 for his first goal of the night.

Smith's goal put the Panthers in front 2-1. Smith took a pass from Jussi Jokinen in front and poked it into the open net at 11:51.

Aho tied the score 2-all with a short-handed goal. He took a pass from Elias Lindholm in front and slid it under Berra's pads at 14:24 of the first.

Barkov gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead 1:35 in when he deflected a shot from the point by Jason Demers past Ward.

Teravainen evened the score with his power-play goal. The puck came off the boards to Teravainen at the side of the net and he swept it in at 5:09.

NOTES: Panthers D Aaron Ekblad returned after missing four games with a concussion. ... C Vincent Trocheck has consecutive 50-point seasons. ... Since returning to the Panthers' lineup on Feb. 3, Barkov has 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) over his last 20 games. ... Lindholm has points in a career-high eight straight games.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Panthers: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.