Siena College basketball fan makes improbable half-court shot before getting a surprise marriage proposal

One Siena College basketball fan hit the jackpot on Thursday night.

During a Dunkin’ Donuts halftime show, Erin Tobin, 30, nailed a half-court shot to win $500 gift card to the coffee chain. That was unexpected. But what was even more unexpected was that her boyfriend, Steve Duckett, 31, had been disguised as “Cuppie,” the Dunkin’ Donuts mascot.

After hitting the shot, she turned around to see Tobin, whose costume had been removed, down on one knee.

“I was jumping up and down after hitting the shot since my brother said he’d give me $50 if I even hit the rim,” Tobin said in a press release. “And then I turn around expecting a gift card from Dunkin’ Donuts and there he was on his knees and I didn’t have any words.”