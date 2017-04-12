Sidney Crosby had NHL’s best-selling jersey, Matthews tops McDavid

Sidney Crosby is back on top of the NHL’s jersey sales, as the final numbers for the 2016-17 regular season are in from Shop.NHL.com.

Here’s the list:

1. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

2. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

3. Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

4. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

5. Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

6. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

7. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

8. Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues

9. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

10. Ryan McDonagh, New York Rangers

11. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

12. Shayne Gostisbehere, Philadelphia Flyers

13. Zach Parise, Minnesota Wild

14. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

15. Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

16. John Tavares, New York Islanders

17. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

18. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

19. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

20. Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings

A few things about the ranking…

* Crosby was fifth last season in jersey sales. We imagine his Stanley Cup win and the Penguins’ outdoor game against the Philadelphia Flyers fueled this resurgence.

* Toews and Kane were Nos. 1 and 2 last season. This is going to shock you, as they’re members of the Blackhawks, but they had another outdoor game this season.

* Obviously the big news here is Matthews, who was fourth overall in jersey sales. McDavid finished at No. 10 last season, and here he’s sixth.

* Tarasenko was eighth when we checked in on sales in the first three months of the season, which was expected given the Blues were in the Winter Classic.

* Gostisbehere got the outdoor bump as well, but we imagine, like with Larkin, there were also a lot of fans buying up jerseys based on their rookie seasons.

* One name that was in the Top 15 back in December and wasn’t at the end of the season: Rick Nash.

* Meanwhile, here are the NHWL gear sales for last season:

* Any other surprises on the NHL list? No Kessel? Taylor Hall with the Devils? Jack Eichel with the Sabres? No San Jose Sharks? No P.K. Subban?

Greg Wyshynski is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter. His book, TAKE YOUR EYE OFF THE PUCK, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

