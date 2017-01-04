Shutdown Corner's picks for NFL MVP and other major 2016 season awards

This is one of the more interesting MVP races in recent years, with a few deserving candidates.

The winner among the Yahoo Sports’ panel is a familiar face.

Four of our six writers cast a ballot for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, with Matt Ryan getting the other two votes. Brady set an NFL record for touchdown-to-interception ratio, with 28 touchdowns and two interceptions. Brady missed four games due to a suspension, and the Patriots were 11-1 after he returned to the lineup.

[CHECK OUT SHUTDOWN CORNER’S NFL ALL-PRO TEAM FOR THE 2016 SEASON AND OUR PICKS FOR BEST GAME, PLAY, BLOOPER OF THE YEAR AND MORE IN OUR “BEST IN SHOW” AWARDS.]

Here are our picks for MVP and all the major NFL awards this season (the only rule was that voters could not pick the same player for MVP and offensive/defensive player of the year):

View photos (Yahoo Sports graphic by Amber Matsumoto) More

Final results

MVP: Tom Brady (4), Matt Ryan (2)

Offensive player of the year: Matt Ryan (3), Tom Brady (2), Ezekiel Elliott (1)

Defensive player of the year: Khalil Mack (3), Von Miller (2), Vic Beasley (1)

Coach of the year: Bill Belichick (2), Jason Garrett (2), Jack Del Rio (1), Dante Scarnecchia (1)

Offensive rookie of the year: Ezekiel Elliott (6)

Defensive rookie of the year: Joey Bosa (5), Jalen Ramsey (1)

Comeback player of the year: Jordy Nelson (3), Jimmy Graham (1), Cameron Wake (1), DeMarco Murray (1)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab