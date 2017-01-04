Shutdown Corner's picks for NFL MVP and other major 2016 season awards

This is one of the more interesting MVP races in recent years, with a few deserving candidates.
The winner among the Yahoo Sports’ panel is a familiar face.
Four of our six writers cast a ballot for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, with Matt Ryan getting the other two votes. Brady set an NFL record for touchdown-to-interception ratio, with 28 touchdowns and two interceptions. Brady missed four games due to a suspension, and the Patriots were 11-1 after he returned to the lineup.
Here are our picks for MVP and all the major NFL awards this season (the only rule was that voters could not pick the same player for MVP and offensive/defensive player of the year):
Final results
MVP: Tom Brady (4), Matt Ryan (2)
Offensive player of the year: Matt Ryan (3), Tom Brady (2), Ezekiel Elliott (1)
Defensive player of the year: Khalil Mack (3), Von Miller (2), Vic Beasley (1)
Coach of the year: Bill Belichick (2), Jason Garrett (2), Jack Del Rio (1), Dante Scarnecchia (1)
Offensive rookie of the year: Ezekiel Elliott (6)
Defensive rookie of the year: Joey Bosa (5), Jalen Ramsey (1)
Comeback player of the year: Jordy Nelson (3), Jimmy Graham (1), Cameron Wake (1), DeMarco Murray (1)
