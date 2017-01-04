Shutdown Corner's 2016 NFL All-Pro team, with seven unanimous first-team picks

While there was some disagreement on who the Shutdown Corner All-Pro team quarterback should be, there were seven players who were unanimous picks from our five writers.

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots was named our MVP, and he edged out Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons for an All-Pro spot, three votes to two.

The players who received votes from all five of our writers – Jay Busbee, Eric Edholm, Shalise Manza Young, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab – include a rookie, two great AFC West pass rushers and a new king at tight end after Rob Gronkowski’s injury-filled season. The unanimous picks were Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Falcons receiver Julio Jones, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller, Seattle Seahawks inside linebacker Bobby Wagner and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Here is our All-Pro team from the 2016 season (there are 12 offensive and 12 defensive players, to account for different schemes in the league), with the voting breakdown and analysis after.

Here is the voting breakdown:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Tom Brady (3), Matt Ryan (2)

Brady narrowly beat out Ryan. Brady played only 12 games, after missing four due to suspension, but was absolutely dominant in those games. Ryan was excellent too, leading the Falcons to a division title.

Running back: Ezekiel Elliott (5), Le’Veon Bell (3), David Johnson (2)

It’s a shame one of these players had to be left out. Rushing champion Elliott was an easy pick – he would have been a legitimate MVP pick too. Bell and Johnson were both dominant, though Bell might have gotten a slight bump for helping the Steelers to the playoffs.

