SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Bournemouth v Manchester City

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Monday's Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium.

Head-to-head (Last nine matches) Man City 4-0 Bournemouth (Premier League, September, 2016) Bournemouth 0-4 Man City (Premier League, April, 2016) Man City 5-1 Bournemouth (Premier League, October, 2015) Bournemouth 0-0 Man City (League Division 2, February, 1999) Man City 2-1 Bournemouth (League Division 2, September, 1998) Man City 3-3 Bournemouth (League Division 2, May, 1989) Bournemouth 0-1 Man City (League Division 2, November, 1988) Man City 2-0 Bournemouth (League Division 2, February, 1988) Bournemouth 0-2 Man City (League Division 2, December, 1987)

Premier League form guide (Last five matches) Bournemouth - D L D L L Man City - W L D W W

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill): 6/1 Bournemouth to win 4/9 Man City to win 19/5 Match to end in a draw

First goalscorer: 3/1 Gabriel Jesus, 3/1 Sergio Aguero, 9/2 Kelechi Iheanacho, 6/1 Kevin De Bruyne, 6/1 Raheem Sterling, 13/2 Nolito, 13/2 Yaya Toure, 8/1 Leroy Sane, 9/1 David Silva, 9/1 Benik Afobe, 9/1 Josh King

Correct scores: Bournemouth Win: 18/1 1-0, 40/1 2-0, 18/1 2-1, 80/1 3-0, 50/1 3-1, 50/1 3-2 Man City Win: 15/2 1-0, 7/1 2-0, 7/1 2-1, 9/1 3-0, 10/1 3-1, 22/1 3-2 Draw: 14/1 0-0, 17/2 1-1, 16/1 2-2, 66/1 3-3

Also: 12/1 Afobe to score and Bournemouth to win 5/2 Sterling to score and Man City to win (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)