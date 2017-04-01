SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Arsenal v Manchester City

April 1 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Man City 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, December 2016)

Man City 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League, May 2016)

Arsenal 2-1 Man City (Premier League, December 2015)

Man City 0-2 Arsenal (Premier League, January 2015)

Arsenal 2-2 Man City (Premier League, September 2014)

Arsenal 3-0 Man City (Community Shield, August 2014)

Arsenal 1-1 Man City (Premier League, March 2014)

Man City 6-3 Arsenal (Premier League, December 2013)

Arsenal 0-2 Man City (Premier League, January 2013)

Man City 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League, September 2012)

Premier League form guide (Last five matches):

Arsenal - L L W L L

Man City - W W W D D

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

21/10 Arsenal to win

13/10 Man City to win

5/2 Match to end in a draw

First goalscorer:

4/1 Sergio Aguero; 5/1 Alexis Sanchez; 11/2 Olivier Giroud; 13/2 Kelechi Iheanacho; 7/1 Raheem Sterling; 8/1 Danny Welbeck; 8/1 Theo Walcott; 8/1 Nolito; 9/1 Mesut Ozil; 9/1 Leroy Sane; 9/1 Yaya Toure

Correct score:

Arsenal win: 12/1 1-0; 16/1 2-0; 9/1 2-1; 33/1 3-0; 20/1 3-1; 22/1 3-2

Man City win: 10/1 1-0; 14/1 2-0; 8/1 2-1; 22/1 3-0; 16/1 3-1; 20/1 3-2

Also:

6/1 Mesut Ozil to score in an Arsenal win

5/1 Leroy Sane to score in a City win (Compiled by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)