SHOWCASE-Soccer-West Ham's Carroll back in training ahead of Chelsea clash

March 2 (Reuters) - West Ham United received a timely boost ahead of Monday's Premier League clash against London rivals Chelsea with striker Andy Carroll returning to full training for the first time since sustaining a groin injury last month.

The 28-year-old Carroll, who has scored four goals in his last four games, has missed West Ham's league draws against West Bromwich Albion and Watford since then.

"Carroll returned to training with the squad on Wednesday after working for the previous four days individually on the pitch," the club said.

"Andy has barely trained this past month, but Andy has now returned to full training in preparation for Chelsea."

The Hammers will be without their top-scorer Michail Antonio, who is serving a one-game suspension after he picked up a red card in last weekend's draw at Watford.

West Ham have lost only once in their last six league games but will be the underdogs when they come up against a formidable Chelsea side that appear on course for the title with a 10-point lead at the top of the standings.

Defender James Collins was confident West Ham can repeat their October League Cup victory over Chelsea at the London Stadium.

"We beat them at our place in the Cup so it shows they've got to come to us... Confidence is high at the minute," Collins told the club's website. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)