SHOWCASE-Soccer-Toure insists City will maintain positive approach

March 14 (Reuters) - Midfielder Yaya Toure sees no reason for Manchester City to change the attacking style of play that has been rewarded by an 11-game unbeaten run as the side reaches a crunch part of the season both domestically and in Europe.

"When you're a winner and when you want to achieve important things you have to work hard," the 33-year-old Ivorian told British media. "Sometimes it's difficult but you have to be positive because we know people are waiting for us to fail."

City hold a 5-3 advantage over Monaco ahead of the away leg in their Champions League last 16 clash on Wednesday and have risen to third in the Premier League after winning four of their last five matches.

"We are playing very well at the moment and we have a team that plays mostly attractive games and sometimes the pundits are waiting to analyse," Toure added of the Monaco clash.

"We are going to attack, we never do it the other way, we will attack and they will expect that as well. The best defence is try to score."

After the European tie, City host fourth-placed Liverpool in a vital Premier League encounter on Sunday. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)