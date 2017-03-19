SHOWCASE-Soccer-'I will soon get over my disappointment' - Liverpool's Klopp

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said that the "little disappointment" he felt after losing a lead in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester City will have given way to satisfaction with a point by Monday.

In a game of many chances and a number of controversies over penalty decisions, either side could easily have won, as Klopp agreed.

"Maybe it's OK, but I'm not happy in this moment," he told Sky Sports.

"Give me a few hours and then I'm happy. To get a point at Manchester City for (any) team in the world is absolutely OK.

"There were a few situations where we couldn't defend their quality. We could have won this game, because we forced the goalkeeper into a few outstanding saves.

"We had three or four open goals in the six yard box. They had their moments too."

The result left Liverpool in fourth place, 13 points behind leaders Chelsea and a point adrift of third-placed City.

Klopp agreed with the general view that it was a fine match in difficult wet conditions.

"A lot of good football from two highly motivated sides, both wanted to win until the last seconds," he added.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)