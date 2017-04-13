SHOWCASE-Soccer-Pogba defends displays, bemoans high expectations

April 13 (Reuters) - Paul Pogba believes too much is expected of him at Manchester United due to his world record transfer fee and stressed that he is doing a fine job as a midfielder for the Premier League club.

Pogba, who returned to United from Italian champions Juventus for 89 million pounds ($111.86 million) in August, has been subjected to a constant wave of criticism after scoring just seven goals in 43 appearances this campaign.

"When I give some assists to people and we don't score it can happen, nobody talks about this -- but it's fine because they want me to score goals because of the mountain of the transfer," The France international told British media.

"The people are looking at me. They judge me for not scoring goals... I am doing a job. I am a midfield player and people think I'm an attacking player.

"People are looking me saying 'Pogba should score goals', 'Pogba should do this' -- I think you are putting me like as a striker, defender and midfielder."

United, who are fifth in the league, host Chelsea on Sunday and last won a league game against the leaders in 2012. The last three league meetings between the sides at Old Trafford have all ended in draws.

However, United's immediate attention will be on the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Belgian side Anderlecht on Thursday.

