SHOWCASE-Soccer-Middlesbrough sign Bamford from Chelsea

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Middlesbrough have signed striker Patrick Bamford on a four-and-a-half-year deal from table-toppers Chelsea, the relegation-threatened Premier League club have announced.

Bamford, who spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Middlesbrough, enjoyed a successful spell at Riverside Stadium, scoring 19 goals and was named Championship's Player of the Year as the club reached a Wembley play-off final.

The 23-year-old joined six different clubs on loan during his time at Stamford Bridge, most recently making six substitute appearances for Burnley this season.

"After my last three loans, I didn't know the managers too well," Bamford, who is the second highest scorer under Karanka's management, told British media.

"But Aitor (Karanka), the relationship I had with him, he put a lot of time into me and helped my confidence. I'm sure he can get the best out of me again."

Bamford is Karanka's second signing this month, following the arrival of striker Rudy Gestede.

Middlesbrough, who are 16th in the table, host 12th placed West Ham United on Saturday.