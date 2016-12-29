SHOWCASE-Soccer-Man City should fear Reds attack - Wijnaldum

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Manchester City need to be wary of Liverpool's formidable attacking threat when the sides meet in a high-profile Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday, Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has said.

Liverpool are the league's top scorers, having netted 45 goals in 18 matches, but perhaps more encouragingly, the output been shared by versatile forwards Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino.

"The way we are playing and the way we are scoring goals in the home games, I think it will scare opponents. We have a lot of players who can score goals and win the game for us," the Netherlands international told British media.

"That's a good thing because if it depends on one person, it can be a problem because if that person doesn't score, you will not win games."

City, however, are not too far behind Liverpool in the scoring charts, having bagged 39 goals so far, and Wijnaldum acknowledged that Liverpool were well aware of the visitors' prowess in front of goal.

"They have a lot of good players who can score goals, even players on the bench who can come on and score goals, so I don't think there is a big difference," he added.

"Of course (Sergio) Aguero is a wonderful player and can win the game on his own for Manchester City, so he's one of the threats we have to deal with.

"But it's not only Aguero, you also have (Kevin) De Bruyne, and (David) Silva, (Raheem) Sterling. You can go on with calling names."

Liverpool, who are second in the table, a point ahead of City, will hope to keep their title aspirations alive by beating Pep Guardiola's men to stay in touch with leaders Chelsea, who hold a six-point advantage. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)