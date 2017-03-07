SHOWCASE-Soccer-Clement praised for fresh ideas to keep Swans afloat

March 7 (Reuters) - Swansea full-back Kyle Naughton credits manager Paul Clement for bringing fresh ideas to the training ground that have helped the relegation-threatened Welsh outfit rise up to 16th in the standings.

Clement, who has led Swansea to four wins in seven league games, is the third manager to take change of the Premier League club this season, following the departures of Francesco Guidolin and Bob Bradley.

"He's brought in a few new rules, including keeping the training ground and the dressing room more tidy. Training is now mixed up every day... he also works us harder, but it's more fun." the 28-year-old told British media.

"In matches, we are much more compact. We now press as a team and not just as individuals." Naughton added of the tactics introduced by the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich assistant.

Naughton, however, could face a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in the closing stages of Swansea's 3-2 win over Burnley on Saturday. He is set to undergo a scan later on Tuesday to discover the extent of the problem.

Swansea, who are five points clear of the relegation zone, visit 19th-placed Hull City on Saturday before travelling to 14th-placed Bournemouth on March 18. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)