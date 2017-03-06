SHOWCASE-Soccer-Chelsea's Conte welcomes pressure from chasing pack

By William Schomberg

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Chelsea coach Antonio Conte

welcomed the pressure other clubs are trying to maintain on his

runaway Premier League leaders and said he expected a battle

until the season is over.

"I think this league it will be very tough until the end,"

Conte told reporters after Chelsea's 2-1 win at West Ham United

on Monday restored a 10-point lead at the top.

The victory left Chelsea with a commanding advantage over

second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with 11 games to go.

"I listen (to) the other coaches on the other teams and they

trust (their players) to win and it is right to have this

ambition," Conte said. "It is important for us to know that they

have this ambition, to keep this hunger, this will to fight."

Goals either side of halftime by Eden Hazard and Diego Costa

ensured Chelsea took all three points from the London derby but

Conte was frustrated about West Ham's late consolation goal.

The Italian also said he wanted his attacking players to be

more clinical in front of goal.

Chelsea's strong run of wins stands in a stark contrast with

last season's dismal performances when they finished in

mid-table and lost the most successful manager in the west

London club's history, Jose Mourinho, along the way.

With no European competition this season, Chelsea have

focused solely on their domestic ambitions and Conte said

winning the FA Cup was another target for this year.

Chelsea's next match is in the knockout competition at home

to Manchester United, managed by Mourinho, on March 13.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic said a shock slip-up was

possible but he believed Chelsea were well on the way to winning

the league title again.

"They are not going to become casual. They look very

serious," he said. "I can see them staying on top."

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Ken Ferris)