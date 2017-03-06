SHOWCASE-Soccer-Chelsea ease past West Ham thanks to Hazard and Costa

* Chelsea beat West Ham 2-1 to move 10 points clear

* Eden Hazard put Chelsea ahead after 25 minutes

* Diego Costa doubled the lead with a tap-in

* Manuel Lanzini scored late consolation for hosts

* West Ham at Bournemouth next, Chelsea at Stoke City (Adds details)

WEST HAM UNITED 1 CHELSEA 2

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Chelsea brushed aside London rivals West Ham United with a 2-1 away win that restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Monday.

Eden Hazard gave them the lead after a swift 25th-minute counter-attack before Diego Costa bundled the ball home shortly after the break to put the Blues in control at London Stadium.

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini grabbed a consolation in added time, but the result was never in doubt.

Mid-table West Ham, who knocked Chelsea out of the League Cup this season when crowd trouble marred the night, offered little threat for most of the game as the west London side surged on towards the title.

Antonio Conte's team, who have won 21 of their 27 league matches this season, have 66 points ahead of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea were content to sit deep and draw West Ham's sting for the opening 20 minutes in which the home side enjoyed plenty of the ball without troubling goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Striker Andy Carroll got a bloody nose for his efforts as he made his presence felt in the box but Chelsea were unruffled.

When the opportunity presented itself, though, Chelsea were primed and launched a lethal counter-attack to take the lead.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante stole possession deep inside his own half and immediately released Hazard who exchanged passes with Pedro before calmly taking the ball around keeper Darren Randolph to slot home his 11th league goal of the season.

MORE CLINICAL

Chelsea took control after that and might have secured the points before halftime had they been a little more clinical.

Another breakaway ended with Victor Moses, who was on loan at West Ham last season when the Hammers finished 12 points above Chelsea, having a shot blocked by Aaron Cresswell before Randolph saved well from Pedro's close-range follow-up effort.

Manuel Lanzini wasted West Ham's best chance when he fired well over the bar from a central position.

Chelsea then went further ahead five minutes into the second half when Cesc Fabregas's corner skimmed off the head of West Ham's Pedro Obiang and straight to Costa who could not miss.

West Ham roused themselves and it took a superb low save by Courtois to deny Sofiane Feghouli before, seconds later, home defender Jose Fonte headed over with the goal at his mercy.

Costa looked certain to double his tally with a brilliant turn in the area but his shot was clawed away by Randolph.

The closing stages were played out to swathes of empty seats as West Ham’s fans drifted home while Chelsea’s sang “We’re going to win the league”.

It was hard to disagree, although Lanzini did provide something for the hosts to cheer with a stoppage-time strike. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris and Neil Robinson)