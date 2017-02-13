SHOWCASE-Soccer-Bournemouth v Manchester City - fans’ view

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Pep Guardiola guided Manchester City to second in the Premier League table on Monday after securing a 2-0 win over Bournemouth at Dean Court. Raheem Sterling's tap in and a Tyrone Mings own goal ensured City took all three points.

The following is some post-match reaction from supporters of both clubs: Bournemouth Vital Football Forum "Bournemouth were excellent tonight and probably a bit unlucky for the first goal. I can appreciate that Jack Wilshere was injured but he had offered nothing in the 40 odd minutes he was on the field. I am still not sure if he is a help or a hindrance to this side." "If we weren't on such a dismal run, I'd say that we gave a good go in a game where we shouldn't really expect anything and didn't look completely outclassed. However, right now we just need a result from somewhere to stop us getting dragged into the relegation fight." "The team showed big improvements today but Manchester City were very wasteful with their chances. We only conceded to a lucky deflection and an own goal." "Leroy Sane - who tore us apart at times - should have seen red in the second half. I still cannot believe he didn't get a yellow for the shocking dive just before half time." "We’re just four points away from the team above now – we’re in that dangerous mix, going to need to find that old Bournemouth fighting spirit and togetherness to pull us through. We’ve got a tough run of games coming up next." Bluemoon MCFC "What a great result! The team put in a solid performance tonight against a decent Bournemouth side who were well up for the challenge." "It is amazing what a difference a confident keeper makes to the defence. I am so pleased for Willy Caballero. He's certainly grabbed his chance with both hands and I hope that Pep Guardiola continues to show faith in him. He's never let us down." "David Silva, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling were all superb tonight. Sane has skinned every fullback that he's played against recently, multiple times over. I don't think a winger has done that for us since Petrov v Khizanishvili when we thrashed Blackburn many years ago." "Sergio Aguero got better as the match went on and showed he just needs minutes on the pitch to get back to his best. It was great to see him get his name on the score sheet again." "Tonight we’ll be praying with Pep Guardiola that Gabriel Jesus’ injury is nothing too serious. It’s always worrying to see a vital play like that limp off before the end of the game." "Guardiola got it spot on tonight. He was brilliant in nullifying Bournemouth’s pace on the right side by playing Fernandinho at left-back." (Reporting by Claire Bloomfield; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )