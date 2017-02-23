SHOWCASE-Soccer-Berahino certain Hughes will unlock his potential

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mark Hughes' stellar career as a striker has given forward Saido Berahino a reason to be optimistic the Stoke City manager will help the bring the best out of him.

Berahino, who joined Stoke from West Bromwich Albion in January, has not scored a Premier League goal for nearly a year and has seen his career stall at his former club due to a series of off-field incidents.

By contrast, Hughes won a host of trophies, including two league titles and four FA Cups, during his glittering 22-year playing career.

"He has already given me some really good tips, which helps with those coming from somebody who enjoyed a tremendous career in world football as a striker himself," Berahino told the club's website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"He understands how I play and how to get the best of me."

Berahino, who has made two substitute appearances for Stoke so far, will hope to break his barren run when Hughes' men, who are ninth in the table, travel to face third-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

"I just can't wait to get more minutes under my belt," the 23-year-old added.

"I would love to feature this weekend, who knows maybe even starting the game at Tottenham, but that decision is out of my hands, and I will fully respect whatever the manager feels is best." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)