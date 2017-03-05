Late shots carry No. 6 Oregon State past No. 15 UCLA 63-53

UCLA's Jordin Canada, left, looks for room to pass as Oregon State's Mikayla Pivec defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Pac-12 tournament, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Seattle. Oregon State won 63-53. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) -- Sydney Wiese hit two 3-pointers in the closing minutes, her first baskets of the second half, and finished with 19 points to help No. 6 Oregon State hold off No. 15 UCLA 63-53 in the Pac-12 semifinals Saturday night.

Oregon State will play for its second straight conference tournament title on Sunday night against either Stanford or in-state rival Oregon. By reaching the final, the Beavers (29-3) avenged one of their two regular-season losses in conference play.

Wiese was terrific in the first half, scoring 11 points, but it was her shots late that finally gave Oregon State separation. Mikayla Pivec added 15 points, and Gabriella Hanson had 12.

Jordin Canada led UCLA (23-8) with 27 points, but had 17 in the first half and didn't get enough help from others. Kennedy Burke added 11 points, but second-leading scorer Monique Billings was 3 of 14 shooting and finished with six points.

While Wiese carried Oregon State through a sluggish first half, the difference was her supporting cast showing up in the second half. Hanson scored eight points in the third quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Pivec's first 3 of the game with 39 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Beavers a 44-38 lead headed to the fourth.

Pivec scored underneath in the opening moments of the fourth to push the lead to eight. Kennedy Burke scored five straight for the Bruins to get back within five at 48-43 with 7:07 left. Both teams went scoreless for more than three minutes before Burke's tip-in with 3:55 left pulled the Bruins within 48-45.

Wiese answered by knocking down her first shot of the second half, a 3-pointer from the wing for a six-point lead with 3:25 remaining. Billings was blocked by Marie Gulich on UCLA's next possession and Gulich's 15-footer at the other end for a 53-45 lead with 2:35 left.

Canada scored underneath for the Bruins, but Wiese found space off a screen and her 3 with 1:30 left put the game away.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins simply didn't make enough shots in the second half. UCLA was 9 of 39 shooting - 23 percent - in the second half. UCLA was 4 of 23 on 3-pointers for the game.

Oregon State: The Beavers won despite committing 22 turnovers, including an unexpected six by Wiese. The senior guard has averaged just 2.8 turnovers per game this season.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins will await their seed for the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon State: The Beavers will face Stanford or Oregon in the title game Sunday.