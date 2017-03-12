Short-handed Galaxy face off against Timbers

The LA Galaxy enter their second match of the 2017 MLS regular season at StubHub Center with personnel issues when they host Portland Timbers on Sunday.

Still dealing with the injury absences of Gyasi Zardes, Ashley Cole and Robbie Rogers, coach Curt Onalfo and the Galaxy were dealt a couple of more blows when the MLS Disciplinary Committee suspended Jermaine Jones and Dave Romney for Sunday's match.

When asked about the suspensions, which were the only two handed down by MLS during the week, Onalfo said, "it's ridiculous."

"We have two players suspended by the league both from one team," he said. "I watched every game in the league from last weekend and there were far worse offenses."

Jones was suspended and issued an undisclosed fine for "serious foul play that endangered the safety of an opponent," according to the MLS, for his foul against Cristian Colman in the 17th minute of Saturday's game against FC Dallas. Jones did receive a yellow card on the play.

Romney was found guilty of embellishment on a foul to a penalty kick for the Galaxy in the second half.

Romney was already playing as a replacement for Cole. His absence will put the Galaxy down to their third-string left back for Sunday's match against a Timbers team that scored five goals against Minnesota United FC in last Friday's opener (a 5-1 victory).

"If we can put on a good performance on the road, it will be great for our confidence," Portland goalie Jake Gleeson said. "We just have to keep the ball rolling and playing at a high level."

The Galaxy opened the 2017 season last week with a loss to FC Dallas, despite a second-half penalty for 2016 leading scorer Giovani dos Santos.

Sunday's contest marks the 17th time the Galaxy will face the Timbers, going 7-4-5 in their previous contests, including a 5-1-3 record at StubHub Center.

LA also holds a plus-8 goal differential with 31 goals scored and just 23 conceded against Portland. In their most recent match, the Galaxy earned a 2-1 win over Portland on July 23 of last season.

Sunday marks the first of two contests against Portland this year, with the second coming on Aug. 6 at Providence Park in Portland.

