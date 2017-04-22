Shooting Stars can finish the season on a high, says Apena

The Oluyole Warriors currently sit in 13th spot in the NPFL table, but the forward is optimistic they can end the campaign well

Jide Apena believes that Shooting Stars have a 'very good chance to finish the season on a high'.

The Ibadan outfit sit 13th on the league table after the completion of the first half of the season, and have played at least one more match than the teams below them.

"We don't give excuses at Shooting Stars, instead we work on our mistakes to improve. It's unfortunate that we are where we are on the table but in truth, we deserve to be in a better position based on what we have put in," Apena told Goal.

"We still have a very good chance to finish the season on a high. There are 19 more matches, that means almost 60 points is waiting to be picked. I know that we aren't going to give up and we shall finish the season in a good position.

"May be ill luck but we deserve more than what we have received. It's mid season break, it's an opportunity to stay refreshed and work on making corrections to the mistakes that we may have observed," he added.

"I've been on the sideline for a while now due to a knee injury but despite that, my heart is always with the team. It's really difficult but what can I do.

"The club's medical team are working on me to be back in time for the second round and I am positive of what opportunities lies ahead," he concluded.