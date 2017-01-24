Shooting near Nationals Park disrupts job fair

Just after 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, police reported that shots have been fired near Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., home to the Washington Nationals.

There was an event happening at Nationals Park at the time, according to Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post. It was one of three job fairs for Nationals employees taking place at the park on Tuesday. NBC Washington is reporting that according to the police, the shooting was not related to the job fair.

But the people at the stadium hoping for jobs certainly did notice. One job fair attendee told NBC Washington:

“We were standing in the line for the job fair, and we hear shots coming from that direction,” a woman who was attending the job fair said. “Everyone just started pushing.”

The police believe that the victim was shot behind a nearby liquor store, and then ran to the park where a line of people were waiting to enter the job fair. NBC Washington has reported that one man was shot in the face, and that his condition isn’t known. The police have not made an arrest, and they have no description of the suspect.

Ultimately, the Nats decided to reschedule the job fair for Jan. 31.

