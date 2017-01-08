Shirtless Odell Beckham Jr. leads Giants through warmups on frozen Lambeau Field

What would Odell Beckham Jr.’s mother say about this?

Despite temperatures hovering in the low teens — and a wind chill below zero — the New York Giants receiver came out for warmups for Sunday’s Giants-Green Bay Packers game in shorts and without a shirt.

Odell Beckham Jr. warming up at Lambeau. Shirtless and in shorts. #frozentundra pic.twitter.com/HM64e196f5 — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) January 8, 2017





Yes, scroll in and that’s him. There’s a reason it’s called “warming up,” and Beckham clearly doesn’t get that part! And it turns out he’s not the only Giants player out there lacking clothes.

Now six Giants players "warming up" shirtless at Lambeau. Odell, Rashad Jennings among them. pic.twitter.com/hDpjhhzACP — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) January 8, 2017





Oh, sure, they’re acting like it’s no big deal with this whole if-you-don’t-mind-it-don’t-matter silliness.

If you think the @Giants​ are worried about the cold weather in Green Bay, think again. LB @DevonKennard is ready for #NYGvsGB #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/f52XCWsiZy — FOX Sports: PROcast (@PROcast) January 8, 2017





Notice the Packers aren’t doing this. They’re the ones who are used to this Arctic nonsense, and they’re not that foolish. If the Giants win this game and end up on the injury list next week with pneumonia, we’ll have a decent idea why. Of course, Ed Hochuli is your head referee today, and he has to be aware of the situation. Does he come out in just board shorts? We’re watching and waiting, Ed.

Perhaps the Giants are trying to change the narrative after their Miami/Justin Bieber boat thing this week. Or maybe following the lead of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who pulled the same shirtless deal in (only slightly warmer) Pittsburgh.

Whatever the Giants’ motivation, we admire the bravery if not question their sanity. We’re hearty Midwestern stock and not afraid to complain about not being able to find our wool socks this time of year.

