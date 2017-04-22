Sherman and Lynch Still Seahawks – But For Long?

And he's agreed to terms. All that's left is the trade between long-time friends ##Schneider and #McKenzie. https://t.co/jAzapUmbLg

— cover32 Seahawks (@cover32_SEA) April 14, 2017

Perhaps we jumped the gun, along with every source. In our defense, we also wrote here this was probably going to happen, not definitely. If you don’t feel up to clicking the link, the main point was this; “The Raiders are likely to offer a low guarantee, high incentive package. Lynch doesn’t have the bargaining power, after all. He’s over thirty, hasn’t played since November of 2015, and averaged less than four yards per carry in that injury-shortened season.” No one should be shocked the Raiders are trying to sign Lynch at a decidedly non-Beastmode rate; he hasn’t been Beastmode since 2014. If and when the Raiders and Lynch come to an agreement, I expect the necessary trade to be wrapped up quickly. In fact, I’d be shocked if it isn’t written already, just awaiting signatures.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Draft: Why the Bears will not take a QB with the third overall pick in the draft

What’s Trending: Manning takes “high road” after being called a liar by NJ Governor Chris Christie

cover32 Reaction: The Aaron Hernandez Saga; a Raiders’ perspective

Speaking of value, perceived value, that’s exactly why Richard Sherman is still a Seahawk. Let me state clearly, I’m very happy he is still wearing College Navy and Action Green. For what seems like an agonizing ten years now, Sherman has been on the trading block. The asking price, a quality first round pick and a quality player, has so far been too high. this is understandable for a few reasons.

First, Sherman is 29; not exactly old, but likely beginning the decline phase of his career. The stats of his last two seasons bear that out, as detailed by our own Zach Peterson here. Yes, he was battling an injury all season in 2016; that’s a part of aging. Sherman gets a pass for the reason for that decline in performance, but the fact remains his play did drop off.

Second, Sherman is owed over $13 million for both the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Not a cheap contract for a cornerback coming off an injury who’ll be 31 at the end of those two years. He’s still a great player, but that’s a lot of money for a player with some risk.

Third, and perhaps the biggest risk factor for some general managers: Sherman is the one who asked for a trade. If you haven’t been paying attention since 2011, Richard Sherman is a very bright, outspoken and opinionated young man. The Seahawks are easily the most tolerant organization in the NFL. If he feels that his opinion isn’t respected by John Schneider and Pete Carroll, how exactly would he fit in with the typical hard-nosed coach, a coach like Bill Belichick? That has to be in the minds of ever general manager out there.

Schneider made it clear he’d rather see Sherman stay with the Seahawks in an interview with ESPN 710 Seattle recounted here by the Seattle Times this past Thursday. Speaking of the possible trade, he said, “The only reasons we would do it is to create some cap room and trying to become a younger football team. But that’s just one option.” The Seattle general manager added, “We have a dialogue with guys all the time. I think he would admit he had a rough year, so he is looking for maybe a new spark. And he’s either going to find that here in Seattle or he would find that somewhere else. But odds are he’s going to find that here.”

Just like Mr. Schneider and Sherman’s teammates, I’d be very happy to see Sherman remain a Seahawks throughout this contract. Financially it makes sense to move him, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see a trade come though this Thursday during the draft. Let’s hope no one wants to pay the price.

The post Sherman and Lynch Still Seahawks – But For Long? appeared first on Cover32.