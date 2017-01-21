Shayok sparks No. 16 Virginia past Georgia Tech, 62-49

Virginia guard Ty Jerome (11) shoots over Georgia Tech guard Josh Heath (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Marial Shayok scored a career-best 19 points and No. 16 Virginia used a 22-7 run spanning halftime to beat Georgia Tech 62-49 on Saturday.

London Perrantes added 11 points, all in the first 7 minutes, for the Cavaliers (15-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), and Devon Hall had 10. The victory was the fourth in a row for Virginia.

Josh Okogie led the Yellow Jackets (11-8, 3-4) with 14 points, all but two in the first half, while scoring leader Ben Lammers made only three of 12 shots and finished with seven points, less than half his 14.9 average.

The Yellow Jackets pulled within 29-28 with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half, but Virginia scored the last six point of the half and started the second half with a 16-7 run to lead 51-35 with under 10 minutes to play.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets won half of their first six league games for the first time since the 2009-10 season and have some pieces in place to improve quickly under first-year coach Josh Pastner. Okogie has been a pleasant surprise, and the 6-foot-10 Lammers is a scorer and rim protector. The Yellow Jackets are athletic and were able to drive on the Cavaliers better than most teams have this season.

Virginia: Perrantes continued a recent stretch in which the pass-first point guard has been more aggressive looking to score himself. The fast start prompted Georgia Tech to go to a box-and-1 defense to slow him down, but Shayok and others picked up the slack.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets head home after three straight games on the road to face No. 10 Florida State on Wednesday night.

Virginia is back on the road for a meeting with No. 15 Notre Dame on Tuesday night, then plays at No. 1 Villanova.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

---

Follow Hank on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hankkurzjr