Shaun Jones flirts with a 59, closing with 63 at NZ PGA

PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand (AP) -- For 14 holes in the second round of the New Zealand PGA Championship on Friday, Shaun Jones was on course to join one of golf's most elite groups.

The New Zealander went through the first nine holes at the Manawatu Golf Club's Hokowhitu course at Palmerston North in 28, 8-under par, including two eagles and four birdies.

And when he birdied the 14th hole he was nine under on the par 71 layout, seemingly on target to become the third player this year to shoot 59 in a professional tournament.

But the he lost momentum, closing with par, bogey, par, par to card a 63 and to lead the tournament at 8 under.