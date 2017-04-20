‘We Have Been Shafted, the Team Was In Ruins’—Bayern Munich Rages After Real Madrid Defeat

Updated | On a night of high drama at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday, Real Madrid blasted, controversially, past Bayern Munich in extra time of their Champions League quarterfinal.

The reaction of Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to the defeat almost matched the game for widescreen emotion.

Rummenigge, 61, used Bayern’s team banquet on Wednesday to aim an extraordinary address at Viktor Kassai, the referee on the night, for a series of decisions that left the Bavarians stewing.

“For the first time, I’ve got some sort of mad rage inside me, because we had a shafting. We have been shafted in the truest sense of the word,” Rummenigge said in quotes reported by The Times.

After losing the first leg 2-1 at Allianz Arena, Bayern had pulled the tie back to 3-3 on aggregate when Arturo Vidal was sent off on 84 minutes, receiving a second yellow card for what appeared to be a clean tackle.

Then Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice from offside positions, both missed by Kassai’s assistants, to complete a hattrick as Real ran up the score on a tiring Bayern team in extra time.

"The team was literally in ruins in the changing room," Rummenigge continued, quoted by Reuters. "Anyone wanting to blame the team tonight must have watched a different film."

A Bundesliga title could help pour a little water on Rummenigge’s fire. Bayern, seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, faces Mainz 05 at Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Correction: This article originally referred to Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as the Bayern Munich chief executive.

