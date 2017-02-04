Seven USMNT players who helped their cause in January camp

The United States men’s national team’s annual January camp has slogged to its conclusion. It crescendoed with friendlies against Serbia and Jamaica that were, well, not exactly high points. The 0-0 tie against the third-string Serbs was instantly forgettable. The 1-0 win over the Reggae Boyz a tad better.

The results don’t much matter. And neither do the team performances in the game, to be quite honest. After all, much of the strongest squad wasn’t around. They were the first games under a new manager, Bruce Arena. The Serbia game, in San Diego, was all the players’ first in well over a month, if not two or three. The second, in Chattanooga, Tenn., was played on a poor artificial surface.

We can, however, take some impressions away from the players. And there are more convincing arguments to be made about the standout performances than the pedestrian ones, as it takes some players a little longer to get going.

Here, then, are the seven players who impressed. They weren’t the seven best, mind you, but the seven who most helped their case – being newcomers to the national team scene, brought back from exile, or previously on the periphery.

Jordan Morris, striker

OK. So Morris didn’t exactly come in from the cold. Neither is he new to the team. Nor was he a fringe prospect. But the Seattle Sounders’ reigning MLS Rookie of the Year nevertheless distinguished himself in a pair of outings – off the bench against Serbia and in the starting lineup for Jamaica. He had the two only open-field looks for the U.S. all game in the latter, scoring the second time around for the lone goal of this set of games.

“I think Jordan Morris has made a statement and he’s clearly a likely candidate for our camp in March,” said Arena in his postmatch comments, referring to the resumption of the all-important World Cup qualifiers late next month.

Dax McCarty, holding midfielder

The MLS stalwart, newly acquired by the Chicago Fire from the New York Red Bulls, has made a career out of being as steady as they come. And playing in his usual midfield role, he did an excellent impression of Kyle Beckerman – the veteran he’s most likely replacing as an alternative in that holding midfielder spot on the USA’s roster – covering ground and breaking up plays without ever getting too adventurous on the ball.

Benny Feilhaber, playmaker

If you watched MLS for the past few seasons, you would have understood why the frustration steadily grew with the since-ousted Jurgen Klinsmann, who refused to call Feilhaber to the national team, such was his form. In his long-awaited return to the national team, Feilhaber delivered. Against Serbia, he was influential off the bench. Against Jamaica, he had some delightful touches. And it was his initiative, execution and final pass that enabled Morris’s goal.

Jorge Villafana, left back

