Seton Hall dismisses Myles Carter from basketball team

Florida guard Canyon Barry (24) goes up for a shot in front of Seton Hall forward Myles Carter (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the AdvoCare Invitational tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Florida won 81-76. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) -- Seton Hall has dismissed Myles Carter from the basketball team for undisclosed reasons.

Coach Kevin Willard said Thursday that playing for Seton Hall is a ''privilege that comes with responsibilities, and unfortunately Myles was unable to meet those standards.'' The coach wished him well.

Carter is from Chicago and had played 32 minutes in nine games. He played in 10 games as freshman.

Seton Hall (9-2) hosts Rutgers (11-1) on Friday night in a matchup of one-time Big East rivals. The Scarlet Knights now play in the Big Ten.