Service set for father of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) -- A memorial service for the father of Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will be Thursday.

Waymon Roberts died last Friday at 68. No cause was given.

The team said Dave Roberts will be away on Wednesday and miss Thursday's spring training game in Glendale, Arizona, before returning to camp on Friday.

The service will be at New Venture Christian Fellowship in Oceanside.

Besides his son, Roberts is survived by Eiko, his wife of 45 years, daughter Melissa Parker, and six grandchildren.

Born in Houston, Roberts served in the Marine Corps for 30 years and retired as a master gunnery sergeant. While stationed in Japan, he met his wife and his only son was born on Okinawa in 1972. The family eventually settled in San Diego.