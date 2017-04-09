Sergio Garcia wins Masters in a playoff, claims long-awaited first major

AUGUSTA, Ga. — At last. At long, long last.

Sergio Garcia, the onetime teen prodigy whose career has been defined by what he hasn’t done rather than what he has, finally captured his first major on Sunday afternoon. Garcia shot a 69 and outdueled Justin Rose in a playoff, coming from two strokes behind with five holes to play and avoiding self-inflicted wounds to claim a late victory.

Garcia battled both the course and his own demons, pulling himself back upright after what should have been a Masters-killing disaster in Amen Corner, and can now take his place among the game’s immortals.

The week began on a more somber note than most Masters; this was the first April since Arnold Palmer, four-time jacket winner and patron saint of the 18th green, passed away. Nowhere was Palmer’s absence more apparent than on the customary ceremonial tee shot on Thursday morning, where the surviving two members of the Big Three, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, began the Masters as Palmer’s green jacket lay draped over a chair nearby.

The weather grew steadily better over the course of the week; thunderstorms and tornados gave way to chilly gusts on Thursday and Friday. But anyone lucky enough to make the weekend enjoyed sunshine and calm winds, with Sunday the finest, warmest day of the week.

Dustin Johnson entered the week the overwhelming favorite to win his first green jacket and second major overall. He never got the chance. Johnson slipped and fell at his rental home on Wednesday, injuring his back and ribs. He attempted some shots on Thursday prior to his afternoon tee time, but withdrew from the tournament just moments before he was scheduled to tee off.

Johnson’s absence upset the entire balance of the tournament. Not that DJ was guaranteed a green jacket – Augusta hasn’t had an overwhelming favorite roll through the tournament and win since that guy wearing red-and-black back in the early 2000s – but Johnson’s absence threw the door wide open for a host of competitors. And the first to charge through was … Charley Hoffman. Of course.

Hoffman’s seven-under first-round score was the second-most-surprising outcome of a windy Thursday, the first being Jordan Spieth’s quad at 15. Spieth completely misjudged the par-5 hole, dunking one ball and flying the green with another, and ended up carding a 9. Spieth finished the day 10 strokes behind Hoffman, and appeared out of the green jacket hunt on the tournament’s first day.

Another windy day on Friday wrecked scorecards and claimed a notable victim: defending champion Danny Willett, who missed the cut. Also out? Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson, who jabbed at a journalist (and later apologized) on his way out of Augusta. Hoffman came on back to the field, ending the day in a four-way tie for the lead with Garcia, Rickie Fowler, and Thomas Pieters.

Saturday’s marquee pairing, Jordan Spieth mano-a-mano with Phil Mickelson, fizzled quickly when Mickelson gagged on the third hole. Spieth, on the other hand, climbed slowly but relentlessly up the leaderboard, and by day’s end was only two strokes behind Garcia and Justin Rose, with Fowler between them.

Which brought us to Sunday, and the kind of blue-sky, light-wind day so perfect you wonder if Augusta National paid off someone upstairs to make it happen. And for nine holes, the day belonged to Garcia. He birdied two of the first three holes, stretched out to a three-stroke lead over Rose and the rest of the field, and if you’d never watched Garcia, or a Masters, you might be tempted to think that maybe this was the day that Garcia, at last, would end that brutal career-long major-free streak.

Rose is a genial sort, but not a sentimental one, and he’s damn sure not the kind of guy who hands over a green jacket that could be his. Rose birdied three straight holes starting with the par-3 sixth, and suddenly Garcia, through no fault of his own, found himself tied atop the leaderboard.

You know the tired cliché that the Masters doesn’t begin until the back nine on Sunday. By all appearances, Garcia proved that untrue; his Masters seemed to end on the back nine. Wayward shots on 10 and 11 doomed him to two bogeys, dropping him two shots behind the metronome-steady Rose. And then Garcia’s tee shot on the 13th lodged itself under an azalea bush, and it looked like Garcia’s day was done.

