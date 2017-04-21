Serena Williams Is Taking Maternity Leave from Tennis

From Harper's BAZAAR

Serena Williams is going on maternity leave. The tennis champ, who announced her pregnancy yesterday, will not compete for the rest of the 2017 season, which means she'll miss Wimbledon, the US Open and the French Open. Her rep confirmed the news to Reuters.

Williams set the internet ablaze with excitement yesterday when she revealed she's 20 weeks pregnant with a baby bump photo on Snapchat. The star athlete is currently engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The two are expected to welcome their first child together in the fall, according to Williams' rep.

Though we'll miss seeing her on the court this year, the 23-time Grand Slam winner already boasts an epic record. Plus, she won the Australian Open in January while she was expecting-her most impressive win to date.

