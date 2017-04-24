Serena Williams responds to racial comments from Romanian Fed Cup captain

Serena Williams has responded to comments Romanian Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase recently made about her and her unborn child.

At a Friday news conference ahead of a Fed Cup tiebreaker between Romania and Great Britain, Nastase, a former men’s world No. 1, said the following about Williams: “Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?”

On Monday, Williams addressed the comments in a note posted to Instagram.





The note reads:

“It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers. I have said it once and I’ll say it again, this world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go. Yes, we have broken down so many barriers- however there are a plethora more to go. This or anything else will not stop me from pouring love, light and positivity into everything that I do. I will continue to take a lead and stand up for what’s right. I am not afraid unlike you. You see, I am no coward. “Does my sassiness upset you? Why are you beset with gloom? You may shoot me with your words…you may try to kill me with your hatefulness, but still like air, I rise. I humbly thank the ITF for any consideration given to all the facts in this case. They will have my full support. Serena”

In a statement, the ITF announced that it had begun an “immediate investigation” into the matter.

“The ITF does not tolerate discriminatory and offensive language and behavior of any kind,” the statement read. “We are aware of alleged comments made by Romanian captain Ilie Nastase and have begun an immediate investigation so that we have the full facts of the situation before taking further and appropriate action.”

On Saturday, Nastase was removed from the Fed Cup tie after he made a series of foul-mouthed remarks toward the British.